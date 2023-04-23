45-year-old WWE veteran should turn heel upon return and cause havoc with long-standing stable

Sometimes in WWE, you need to fight fire with fire.

If you don't shake up the proverbial apple cart, things can spiral in a hurry, and you can find yourself as a distant memory in the ongoing machine that is WWE.

The Phenomenal One AJ Styles was injured at a live event at the end of December, right as the company headed into the Road to WrestleMania 39. Not only did this greatly impact the story of whoever he was supposed to face, but it also affected The Good Brothers Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, as the duo has barely been featured on TV since.

With Jay White signing with All Elite Wrestling, all the mumblings of The OC doing something of note on RAW and SmackDown in 2023 have pretty much fallen off the waste side, but that's something that needs to change when Styles returns to the squared circle.

The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off later this week, and we're here to tell you why keeping AJ Styles and The Good Brothers as heels and on the same brand will be good for the company for many months to come.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ At a Live Event, an 'X' was thrown mid-match as AJ Styles possibly injured his leg/ankle. Sportskeeda wishes The Phenomenal One a Speedy recovery! At a Live Event, an 'X' was thrown mid-match as AJ Styles possibly injured his leg/ankle. Sportskeeda wishes The Phenomenal One a Speedy recovery! https://t.co/nTyYVOeyOJ

Can AJ Styles and The OC take over WWE in 2023?

While it's currently unknown when AJ Styles will make his triumphant return, there's a ready-made storyline for The OC that many are currently overlooking.

With Cody Rhodes looking to get his rematch against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The American Nightmare is going to need some backup.

Rhodes is no stranger to The Good Brothers and AJ Styles, as the four men are all former members of The Bullet Club. If you need proper backup in a feud against The Bloodline, The OC would be a perfect choice.

Once Rhodes manages to dethrone Reigns, which could happen as early as SummerSlam, it would be the perfect time for The OC to turn heel on The American Nightmare and kickoff Cody's first feud as the champion against AJ Styles.

A heel OC faction is a great way to steer Rhodes away from The Bloodline and onto something else to allow both storylines to breathe on their own.

What will be the fate of The OC after the 2023 WWE Draft? We'll find out soon enough.

Are you excited about AJ Styles' upcoming return to the company? Do you hope The OC remains intact for the next chapter of The Phenomenal One's career? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

