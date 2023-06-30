46-year old multi-time champion could return following 8 year hiatus? Analyzing possibility of major disruption at Money in the Bank

The long-awaited Money in the Bank 2023 is almost upon us. Considering the numerous opportunities there are for legendary figures to make a comeback, you just can't help but get excited.

Several ex-superstars have made a comeback to in-ring action in the WWE. When Lita and Trish Stratus returned to the promotion earlier this year, they immediately sided with Becky Lynch and got into a fight with Damage CTRL. WrestleMania 39 was witness to their amusing conflict, which ended in a memorable win over the stable.

Rumor has it that a former WWE Diva might make a comparable comeback at Money in the Bank 2023. Even though many people believe she doesn't get the respect she deserves, Layla El is regarded as one of the pioneers of the WWE Women's Division.

She first gained recognition as a contestant in the annual Diva Search. Layla won the contest and received a contract with the company after facing Maryse and Rosa Mendes. She eventually went on to become the Divas Champion.

With her charm and vocal prowess, Layla established a reputation for herself. She wasn't just a good-looking wrestler, she was also fairly well-rounded. Although WWE may benefit from signing any of the top female independent wrestlers, Layla's return to the squared circle would be welcome news for the business.

Layla is fantastic when used in a heel role, but she is also versatile enough to perform well as a babyface. This is especially true when one takes into account the fact that Rhea Ripley requires a significant opponent to feud with.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 would be the perfect time for Layla to return and engage in a title match against The Eradicator for the SmackDown women's championship.

The well-known talent might return to the company to face off against someone like Ripley. Her return to WWE in the modern era of women's wrestling is ripe for some compelling plot development. A comeback has the potential to cause significant upheaval inside the WWE women's division.

Massive name to Return at Money in the Bank 2023?

The WWE Universe has been eagerly awaiting Randy Orton's return for a while now. Even though the wrestler has been away from the ring for more than a year, recent rumors hint at an imminent return.

It is anticipated that he will return to the ring once he has fully recovered from the injuries he sustained during his layoff, having undergone additional fusion surgery.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank.



The latest speculation suggests the Viper could make his long-awaited comeback at the Money in the Bank PLE in London. This comes after Kurt Angle suggested Orton's return to the ring was close to materializing now that he had healed from his wounds.

The report sparked excitement among followers on social media, and they even began putting him in matchups for a big comeback. It's unclear whether Orton will ever return to Money in the Bank. It'd be a treat to see the 14-time world champion grace us with his presence if and when he returns.

