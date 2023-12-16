46-year-old WWE legend to replace Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline? Analyzing potential swerve

Jimmy Uso was not impressed on WWE SmackDown this week when Roman Reigns returned to reveal that his younger brother, Solo Sikoa, would be the next in line to become The Tribal Chief.

Jimmy Uso has been part of The Bloodline for much longer, as despite recent issues with his brother, he has always been loyal to Roman Reigns. Sikoa's loyalty has never been called into question, which is why Reigns chose him as his heir and seemingly managed to irk Uso.

Jimmy Uso was not the only star who had some interesting feelings to express on SmackDown since AJ Styles made his much-awaited return, and while it was obvious that he was still mad at The Bloodline, he was also furious at LA Knight.

After helping save Randy Orton and LA Knight from the numbers game at the end of the show, Styles attacked Knight before walking away. It was clear that everyone was shocked by this, but the look on The Phenomenal One's face made it seem as though it was about something much deeper.

AJ Styles could turn heel on WWE SmackDown and join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

AJ Styles has worked as a heel in the past, and since his own stable was not there to save him when he needed them a few months ago, it would make sense if The Phenomenal One decides to turn heel again. If Jimmy Uso decides to act on his current impulses and walk away from The Bloodline once again, Styles could be a good replacement for Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles is arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he needs creative storylines to remain on SmackDown. Being a part of The Bloodline could allow that, especially if The O.C. decides to reappear and set up a new angle for him.

