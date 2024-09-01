46-year-old WWE star to help Drew McIntyre ambush CM Punk on RAW? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Bash in Berlin, CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match. While McIntyre tried to gain an advantage by attacking Punk early, it resulted in nothing substantial for the Scotsman. With this win, The Best in the World was also able to reclaim his stolen bracelet from McIntyre.

Naturally, this is a massive embarrassment for McIntyre who will likely look to seek revenge on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, instead of doing it alone, a 46-year-old superstar could help Drew McIntyre ambush CM Punk on the red brand. The star in question is Sheamus.

For those unaware, Sheamus and McIntyre share a great bond with each other. And given The Celtic Warrior is not involved in anything substantial on the red brand, it would make sense for him to turn heel and help McIntyre ambush CM Punk.

While the angle is speculative, there is a huge chance it could take place. If anything along these lines happens on RAW, it will be interesting to see how Punk deals with it.

CM Punk reveals his plans after beating Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin

After a loss to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024, victory at Bash in Berlin must have felt sweet for CM Punk. While the same can't be said for McIntyre who will be out looking for revenge, The Best in the World revealed that his rivalry with the Scotsman has come to an end.

After his match at Bash in Berlin, WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond interviewed CM Punk backstage. During this interaction, Redmond asked Punk about his plans for the future. While The Best in the World said his rivalry with McIntyre had ended, he expressed his desire to fight for the World Heavyweight Title.

"It's definitely the end of me and Drew McIntyre. What's next for me is, I am going to take a long hot shower. I am going to try and find some donuts, and I got myself a main event to watch because I am very interested in the results. Gunther vs Randy Orton, and some people like to say, 'May the best man win.' But in this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold."

While the match between Gunther and Randy Orton hadn't started during the time of this interview, it was eventually won by the Austrian. Hence, if Punk wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship, he will have to go through The Ring General.

