Roman Reigns steps into a Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam next month against his cousin Jey Uso. The bout was made official on SmackDown this past week, and the rules of the combat make it clear that no family members can involve themselves in the fight.

This is why Reigns prevented Solo Sikoa from attacking Uso on his behalf, and it means that Jimmy Uso won't be allowed to help his brother at any point.

Backstage over the past few weeks, Bobby Lashley has been seen creating his own army, and as someone who has tried and failed to get past The Bloodline, it's easy to imagine that he is creating a faction to finally take him down.

While The Bloodline will all but come to an end when Reigns puts his title and role as Tribal Chief on the line, Lashley could return with The Street Profits to ensure that Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns don't leave SummerSlam on a high.

Roman Reigns appears to have put his Tribal Chief role on the line

This week on SmackDown, Reigns put both his title and his Ula Fala on the table as part of the contract signing, leading to the belief that if he loses his Championship, he will also lose the Tribal Chief role.

This could be an interesting way to write Reigns off TV for a few months since he isn't likely to appear at any premium live events between SummerSlam and Crown Jewel.

There have been rumors that Bray Wyatt could be in attendance for the show and could be looking to pick up where he left off with Roman Reigns, but it's unclear if this is the direction WWE is hoping to go in.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will return at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars