47-year-old TNA wrestler to confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown next week? Chances explored

Things are going splendidly for Roman Reigns right now. He is back to being the Only Tribal Chief, Ula Fala in hand, and has officially declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, could things take a turn for the worse on this week's SmackDown with a 47-year-old TNA wrestler confronting him?

The answer to that question is "No", with the TNA wrestler being Jeff Hardy. The 47-year-old is unlikely to make a surprise return to WWE, and least likely of all, confront The OTC. This speculation though comes off the back of a conversation he had with the San Antonio Express-News.

During the interview, The Charismatic Enigma shared his desire to face Reigns. Hardy was speaking about dream matches when he revealed that the Original Tribal Chief is on his list. He hopes to step into the ring with the leader of the OG Bloodline before he retires.

"One of my dream matches was always Roman Reigns I used to say. I still have that in my head before it’s all over in my career. Roman Reigns is a big one," said Jeff Hardy. [H/T Fightful]

Although a confrontation between Hardy and Reigns this week is not on the cards, a match further down the line remains a possibility. But, as was mentioned earlier, this too remains nothing more than conjecture.

Roman Reigns will need to be wary of CM Punk at the Royal Rumble

Jeff Hardy may not be an immediate threat to Roman Reigns, but one superstar is. Much like Reigns, CM Punk is heading into the Royal Rumble with one goal, to be the last man standing. But, to do that, he must outlast 29 other men, including The OTC.

However, as he boldly stated last night on RAW, Punk is not worried about anyone. He reminded the world in an interview with Jackie Redmond that Reigns needed his help to solve the Bloodline dispute. What's more, he also reminded everyone that he is still owed a favor from Paul Heyman.

This indicates that he could be looking to cash in on this favor at the Rumble. That in itself is reason enough for Reigns to be wary of The Voice of the Voiceless.

