48-year-old former Champion to return to WWE to exact revenge on Becky Lynch? Exploring potential swerve 

Becky Lynch recently lost to Nia Jax and is in a tough position on WWE RAW at the moment, but business could pick up for her at Royal Rumble 2024.

Earlier this year, The Man held the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lita. Unfortunately, the two lost the titles after the Hall of Famer was attacked backstage and Lynch was forced to replace her with Trish Stratus.

Stratus then attacked Lynch, and the two women stepped into a feud, while Lita wasn't mentioned or seen again. While many believe that Lita would have an issue with her longtime friend and rival, Trish Stratus, for attacking her and taking away her title, she could also have an issue with Becky Lynch.

Expand Tweet

No one forced Lynch to wrestle that match without her, and it meant that she lost her title without even being part of the decision.

The Royal Rumble and Road to WrestleMania have traditionally featured the returns of legends, and Lita would be the perfect choice to give The Man some momentum heading into The Show of Shows.

Will Becky Lynch have another main event caliber match at WrestleMania?

Becky Lynch's loss to Nia Jax could force her to change her attitude heading into 2024 since it seems that Jax could be getting a huge push. Lynch obviously has her own enemies on RAW, but since she doesn't hold a title, she doesn't currently have a target on her back.

Lynch has already main-evented WrestleMania, but over the past few years, she has been pushing to be able to become the first-ever two-time female main-eventer. Someone like Lita could allow her to do that.

But it all depends on whether Lita is in the mood for revenge or if she returns looking for Trish Stratus.

Do you think Lita will make her WWE return at The Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.