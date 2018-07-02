Five 205 Live Matches from 2018 You Must Match

Cedric Alexander has been at the heart of the 205 Live renaissances in 2018

Heading into 2018, 205 Live was the black sheep of the WWE family. The brand had, for the most part, failed to recapture the excitement of the Cruiserweight Classic and had not captured the audience's imagination in the way that the WWE had wanted.

Then, something incredible happened and slowly but surely, the show began to deliver top quality matches week in, week out. Whether this was down to a change of creative or something else, 205 Live all of a sudden became a must-see show for fans and it has only gotten better as the year has progressed.

While the show may not be drawing the viewers that the WWE would like it to, anybody who has tuned into an episode in 2018 can see that something special is happening on Tuesday nights and the brand has delivered some legitimate match of the year contenders.

Don't believe me? Let's take a look at five 205 Live matches from the first six months of 2018 that might just change your mind.

5: Drew Gulak Vs Mustafa Ali- March 20

Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali battled it out for a place on the grandest stage of them all

For those who worry that 205 Live lacks a variety of styles, then I invite you to go back and watch all of Drew Gulak's matches from the first half of 2018.

Since leaving Enzo Amore's side, Gulak has transformed himself into one of the most vicious heels in all of the WWE and his grounded and aggressive in-ring style often works as a great juxtaposition to the more high flying performers on the brand.

Like a lot of wrestlers on 205 Live this year, Gulak really began to grab everyone's attention with his impressive performances in the championship tournament that took place before WrestleMania.

While Gulak's quarter-final performance against Mark Andrews was excellent in its own right, it was his semi-final match with Mustafa Ali that really stood out.

Ali was being sold as the underdog throughout the tournament, and Gulak played the role of the bullying heel expertly. The two men had a thrilling encounter that went for around 15 minutes and told an excellent story in the ring.

Ali's eventual victory had the crowd standing on their feet as a sign of respect for what they had just witnessed and both men helped propel the brand to new heights here.