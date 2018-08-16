Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Wrestlers Roman Reigns Is Good Friends With And 2 He Probably Doesn't Like

Nicolas Eastwood
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15.35K   //    16 Aug 2018, 02:20 IST

Throughi
Throughout his career, Roman Reigns has made some friends and a couple enemies backstage in WWE

Whether you love or hate "The Big Dog", the simple fact of the matter is that Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the face of the WWE's new era.

Some fans may believe that Vince McMahon hasn't quiet hit the mark in his attempts of portraying Reigns as the top-billed babyface, but the reaction Roman gets every time he walks through that curtain is polarizing--good or bad, it doesn't really matter at this point.

With John Cena taking a backseat during this transitional period in WWE, Roman Reigns has arguably become the companies locker room leader, because regardless of what the general opinion is of Roman on television, off-screen, Reigns is a company-friendly model employee. While Roman Reigns has made some good friends throughout his short career so far in WWE, there has also been a couple stars that he has rubbed the wrong way--or vice versa.

Backstage politics still do exist in the any company, and getting on the bad side of one of the faces of the company is a sure-fire way of getting put into that infamous "dog house" (no pun intended). Today, we are going to be taking a look at 3 wrestlers Roman Reigns is good friends with, and 2 he probably doesn't like....

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 Friend: Braun Strowman

Despite be
Despite being on-screen rivals, Roman Reigns is actually good friends with Braun Strowman

When you look at two larger than life Superstars who have been bitter rivals on WWE television for such a long time like Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have, you probably wouldn't expect "The Monster Among Men" and "The Big Dog" to be such good friends in real-life.

In this case, Braun and Reigns are actually very close off-screen, and they had actually been spotted "breaking kayfabe" during a tour overseas last year apparently sightseeing alongside other fellow WWE stars.

In interviews, you will often hear Strowman and Roman praise one another for the work they put inside the squared circle, and Braun has mentioned in the past that Roman Reigns has helped him along his journey in WWE.

An unlikely friendship right? If there's one thing for certain about Roman and Braun, whenever they collide in the ring, a physical (and great) match is typically guaranteed.

Nicolas Eastwood
CONTRIBUTOR
Nicolas Eastwood has been an avid wrestling fan for well over twenty years now, and his passion is sharing his thoughts and feeling about Sports Entertainment with readers like you!
