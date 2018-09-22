3 Wrestlers Sasha Banks Is Good Friends With And 2 She Probably Doesn't Like

In this article, we look at why Sasha Banks has a ton of friends as well as a few real-life rivals

Sasha Banks has carved out a unique niche for herself on the WWE main roster since debuting on RAW back in 2015. The 4-time RAW Women's Champion has earned praise for her wrestling skills from the large majority of fans all over the world, and continues to do so on the red brand.

Banks, over the years, has gained a ton of notoriety for being a Superstar who wears her heart on her sleeve; and it'd come as no surprise to anyone that The Legit Boss has made several enemies as well as many great friends in the professional wrestling industry. Banks' real-life heat with Alexa Bliss has been well-documented, whereas the former's legitimate friendship with Bayley, Naomi and others is no secret either.

Today, we are going to be looking at a few names that may come as a surprise to many, who share a great camaraderie with Banks outside the ring. Similarly, we're also going to discuss a few rather startling names whom Banks has clashed with in her career...

#5 Friends: Paige

Sasha Banks is good friends with Paige

It wouldn't be hyperbole to state that the pair of Sasha Banks and Paige is truly made for each other. The Boss and The Anti-Diva grew up with the dream of becoming professional wrestlers and making it to the big leagues of the WWE, and guess what...They did that and so much more!

Banks first broke through in the WWE back in 2012 as a part of NXT, where she wrestled the likes of Paige, Charlotte Flair and Bayley. Banks and Paige are said to have shared a great camaraderie dating back to their NXT days, and continue to do so even today...In fact, in December of last year when Paige suffered a career-ending injury after receiving a stiff kick at the hands of Banks during a multi-woman match at a live event, Banks was one of Paige's most vocal supporters during the heart-breaking phase of her career.

On a similar note, when certain sections of fans began blaming Banks for ending Paige's career, the Anti-Diva requested that they stop harassing Banks. Paige strongly emphasized that the injury was an accident and her friend, Sasha, wasn't at fault...

