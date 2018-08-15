4 Superstars Ronda Rousey is good friends with and 1 she probably doesn't like

Ronda has seamlessly transitioned from mma to wrestling, but she's made one possible enemy backstage

While many fans were unsure of how "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey would fair in the WWE following her leave from the UFC, without question, she has exceeded most of our exceptions thus far.

In fact, we might go as far by saying that Ronda and her "Olympic Gold Medalist" tag team partner Kurt Angle stole the show in their match-up against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year--it was Rousey's opportune time to prove herself worthy to the usually opinionated professional wrestling fans.

Rousey is now heading into a big SummerSlam match for the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, and quite obviously, she's the odds-on favorite to win the bout and capture her first championship in WWE. Some may argue that it's a bit too soon to put the title on Ronda, but given the fact she has proven to be far superior than what most of us had anticipated, what's the harm in trying?

With a background in MMA and a huge (and loyal) fan-base from the UFC, it's not hard to understand why Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie were interested in acquiring such a talented woman. Though some rumors suggested Ronda Rousey wasn't welcomed with completely open arms upon her WWE debut, reports indicate that she's won over much of the locker room.

However, there is one current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey might not be on the best of terms with. Now that we've got that out of the way, let's take a closer look at 4 WWE Superstars Ronda Rousey is good friends with, and 1 she probably doesn't like or care for.

#5 Friend: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair and Ronda may be real-life friends, but they may soon be bitter rivals on WWE television

As we had briefly touched upon in the intro, reports indicate that Ronda Rousey has since won over the WWE locker room following her debut due to her humble nature and friendly demeanor, and Charlotte Flair is no exception to this notion. It appears as though Charlotte has taken the newcomer Rousey under her wing, and it's probable that "The Queen" is helping show Ronda the ropes to becoming one of the best in the business.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have been photographed multiple times together via social media, and they look to get along well behind the scenes in WWE.

However, regardless of their backstage friendship, we can likely expect WWE to put the plan in motion soon for the rumored feud (and WrestleMania 35 match) between Charlotte and Ronda, and by all means, this is definitely a WrestleMania-worthy bout--some reports suggest it'll even close out the show!

