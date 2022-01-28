5 Impressive things The Miz has accomplished in WWE

From an emcee at WWE Diva Search to one of the most highly decorated superstars of the pro wrestling community, The Miz has undoubtedly come a long way.

The Miz's manipulative actions and barbs made him one of the greatest heels of the modern era. Having said that, the fans have appreciated his work, often cheering him as well.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Eleven years ago today The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. "Angry Miz Girl" also made her debut. Eleven years ago today The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. "Angry Miz Girl" also made her debut. https://t.co/JBHxWQFGl8

For most of the time, Vince McMahon's promotion has depicted Miz as an irksome mid-card superstar. However, his accomplishments speak for him and are enough to induct the former WWE Champion into the Hall of Fame.

In the article, we will look back into the past and discuss five impressive achievements of The Miz in WWE.

#5. The Miz is a two-time double tag team champion

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing The Miz and Big Show as the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions back in 2010 The Miz and Big Show as the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions back in 2010 https://t.co/bNull73CzH

Not many superstars in history have had enough victories to be called double champions. But not only has Miz been a double champion, but he has done it twice in his career.

During the historic 224 days of United States Championship reign, he started pairing with The Big Show. The duo faced off against D-Generation X (Unified WWE Tag Team Champions) and The Straight-Edge Society (CM Punk and Luke Gallows) on the February 8 episode of RAW.

The stakes were raised as the titles were on the line. Miz roll-up pinned Shawn Michaels to win. Sho-Miz held the title for 77 days and lost it to The Hart Dynasty.

It wouldn't be wrong to say the following year belonged to The Miz as well. The Awesome One participated in his most high-profile feud in 2011 against John Cena.

Miz was the reigning WWE Champion at the time and teamed up alongside his rival Cena for the Tag Team titles. On the February 28 episode of RAW, they defeated The Corre (Justin Gabriel and Heath Slater) for the titles.

However, this reign lasted mere minutes. Wade Barrett, the leader of Corre, utilized the rematch clause right then. Cena and Miz were about to retain their titles until the latter betrayed The Leader of Cenation and left the match.

Nonetheless, this feat added up a feather in the cap for The Awesome Superstar.

