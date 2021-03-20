5 Active female WWE Superstars over the age of 40

There are several young female wrestlers coming through the ranks in WWE at present, but it appears that the company is also open to signing women who have greater experience on the circuit as well.

The recent signing of Taya Valkyrie at 37 years old has led to many fans questioning what the age limit would be for WWE to sign a female talent, since there are several female wrestlers in the company who have already surpassed the age of 40.

Whilst Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon isn't considered a part of the active roster, she is already 44 years old and impressively wrestled her last match at WrestleMania 34 at the age of 42.

In the past, there have also been several WWE legends making their return to the company to be part of the Women's Revolution, who are all much older than the current crop of women.

The following list looks at just five women on WWE's roster who are currently over 40 years of age.

#5. Former six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James - 41 years old

Mickie James is considered to be a veteran in WWE at present, even though she hasn't been featured on RAW or SmackDown in several months. The former Women's Champion made her last WWE appearance as part of The Royal Rumble back in January, where she came up short. Bianca Belair was the woman who won the chance to main event WrestleMania.

James is currently in her second stint with WWE after initially joining the company back in 2005 and going on to wrestle the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita. James was then released from the company back in 2010.

Mickie made her return in 2017 after spending several years on the Independent Circuit, working for several companies outside of WWE.

The former Champion brings a wealth of experience to the ring and has been seen as someone who can help the current crop of women, having come through the ranks herself in WWE at one point in her career.

James is also thought to be a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer one day, after picking up several accolades throughout her more than two decade-long career.

