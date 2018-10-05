5 active streaks in WWE

Brock Lesnar snapped Undertaker's winning streak at Wrestlemania 30.

When Chad Patton struck the mat thrice after Brock Lesnar delivered a third F5 on The Undertaker, one of the, if not, the greatest streaks in sports entertainment came to an end. Undertaker had won all of his 21 prior matches at Wrestlemania but succumbed to the Beast Incarnate.

This moment shook the whole WWE universe. A livid Mercedez Benz Superdome became pin drop silent in a matter of three seconds - proving how special the streak was. Let us put this in perspective. The current WWE superstar with most wins without any defeats is Rob Van Dam, who is 4-0 at Wrestlemania.

Crafting a streak requires patience. It is not something that sprouts overnight. Streaks like Goldberg's undefeated streak, Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, Asuka's unbeaten streak have come to an end sooner or later. However, there are a handful of streaks in WWE that are still active - some of them are laudable, whereas most of them are not. Let us take a look at five of them.

#5 Finn Balor - never lost a singles match at main roster PPVs

Finn Balor's demon alter ego helped him snatch 4 wins.

Finn Balor is an extremely talented superstar. Balor was the first ever Universal champion. However, he had to relinquish his title the very next day after he won due to a shoulder injury.

After returning, Balor's booking has been bad. Even after producing brilliant matches against almost everyone on the roster, the Irish superstar is given a cold shoulder by the management. However, he has a nice little winning streak to his name.

Finn Balor has never lost a singles match at a WWE PPV.

At Summerslam 2016, Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. At Summerslam 2017, he defeated Bray Wyatt At No Mercy 2017, Balor defeated Bray Wyatt again. At Tables Ladders and Chairs 2017, Balor defeated AJ Styles At Extreme Rules 2018, Balor defeated Constable Corbin. At Summerslam 2018, the demon squashed Corbin.

