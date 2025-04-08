5 active WWE Superstars who have nothing to do at WrestleMania 41

For most WWE Superstars, competing at WrestleMania is the dream. The Showcase of the Immortals has been around for just over 40 years now, having originated in 1985.

As a result, most of the current wrestlers in the company weren't even alive in a world without WrestleMania. Nearly none of the performers were old enough to even grasp what wrestling was prior to The Show of Shows becoming a major cultural event.

Unfortunately, it is impossible for every star in the company's roster to make the card. 12-18 matches, at best, will be held across the two-night event, and the Stamford-based promotion has over 100 stars across RAW and SmackDown alone and that doesn't even include NXT, LFG, and EVOLVE competitors. This means that there are some active superstars who could have nothing to do at WrestleMania 41.

Below are five active WWE Superstars who will likely have nothing to do at WrestleMania 41:

#5. Sheamus is seemingly going to miss The Show of Shows

Sheamus is one of the most accomplished stars in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is a multi-time World Champion in WWE, and he's held tag team gold and the United States Title. The 47-year-old has made it clear that his goal is to win the Intercontinental Championship, the only gold missing from his cabinet.

The Celtic Warrior has been away from television ever since this year's Royal Rumble event. Despite that, he recently competed during WWE's European Tour, meaning he is still active as a competitor and he isn't out due to injury.

Instead, there appears to be no direction for Sheamus. While it would have been nice to see him included in the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41, for now, it seems as if he won't be making the big show.

#4. Braun Strowman lost a number-one contender's match

Braun Strowman is another decorated star, and a former WWE Universal Champion who has also held the Money in the Bank briefcase. Strowman is also the sole winner of The Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Monster of All Monsters nearly made it to WWE WrestleMania 41, but ultimately came up short. He battled Jacob Fatu on Friday Night SmackDown in a Last Man Standing Match, where the winner would face LA Knight for the United States Championship at the biggest event of the year.

Unfortunately, Braun lost to The Samoan Werewolf and now has no direction for WrestleMania 41. There is a chance that he could be in Knight's corner or compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before The Show of Shows, but that seems to be the best-case scenario.

#3. Nia Jax & #2. Candice LeRae, the heel duo will seemingly miss WWE WrestleMania

Nia Jax has completely turned her career around. After a less-than-positive reception from fans in her last run, the superstar has earned the respect of the WWE Universe over the past two years or so. She is also the reigning Queen of the Ring and recently held the Women's Championship.

Candice LeRae is the WWE Speed Women's Champion. The first-ever woman to hold that belt, Candice has been breaking down doors and boundaries in women's wrestling for a few decades now. She aligned herself with Jax last year.

The heel duo has been away from television for several weeks now. Unless they somehow earn a Women's Tag Team Championship match at the last minute, there is simply no place for either of these talented performers.

#1. Randy Orton is potentially out of WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton is one of the greatest ever in-ring athletes. He is a 14-time World Champion, a former WWE WrestleMania main eventer, and a Royal Rumble winner. Orton has been a main player in the promotion since 2002, longer than almost anyone else going today.

Unlike everybody else on this list, Randy Orton actually did have a match scheduled for WWE WrestleMania 41. He was set to go one-on-one with Kevin Owens, but The Prizefighter unfortunately has to undergo immediate neck surgery and will be forced to miss the premium live event.

After the news came out, Nick Aldis proceeded to confirm everyone's fear: Randy Orton no longer has a spot at WrestleMania. The Viper, clearly angry over the ordeal, proceeded to level Aldis with an RKO. Unfortunately, that won't get Orton a match at The Show of Shows.

