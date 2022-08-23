Top 5 Most Adorable Photos Of WWE Moms With Their Kids

Being a mother as a WWE Superstar can be quite a daunting task. However, these Superstars have found a way to balance motherhood with the wild and sometimes crazy wrestling lifestyle. These moms love to show off their children in the most loving, beautiful, and adorable photos you'll ever see on social media.

Let's take a look at five of the most adorable photos of WWE mothers and their children.

#5 - WWE Superstar Lacey Evans and her daughters

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans during an episode of RAW.

Lacey Evans may be as tough as they come, having served in the Marine Corps and incorporating those beliefs inside the squared circle, along with her struggles, trials, and tribulations. However, Lacey has a soft spot in her heart for her beautiful daughters.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Lacey is lounging around on the beach with her daughters during a vacation in Barahona.The picture is very adorable, especially with the oldest daughter Summer looking on in the background.

#4 - Nikki Bella and her son Matteo

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella

The Bella Twins had an interesting scenario. They became pregnant at the same time and gave birth to their sons roughly 22 hours apart from each other on July 31st and August 1st, respectively.

As you can see in the picture below, Nikki Bella is lovingly holding her son, looking down at him with pride and admiration during this Bonita Bonia photoshoot. The look on Matteo's face is absolutely priceless.

#3 - Brie Bella and her son Buddy

WWE Superstar Brie Bella

As mentioned above, the Bellas gave birth to their sons a day apart from each other. In the post below, Brie Bella is seen with her adorable daughter and her son, including Bryan Danielson, dressed up for Halloween as the Addams. This photo is very cute and hilarious at the same time.

#2 - Beth Phoenix and her daughter Ruby

"The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is a Hall of Famer and multi-time Women's Champion. She has had many feuds and fantastic matchups over her illustrious career, but I believe her best achievement is becoming a mother to her two daughters, Ruby and Lyric.

Pictured below is a shot of Beth Phoenix and Ruby after she was born. Nothing can be more adorable and sentimental than this. Phoenix posted this via Instagram on Ruby's birthday, with the caption: "Happy Birthday my sweet Ruby. You are a gift. I can't even put it into words".

#1 - Becky Lynch and her daughter Roux

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

We round off our list with Becky Lynch as she posted a photo of herself proudly holdering her daughter, Roux, on her birthday. The picture below shows Lynch holding her daughter tightly against her chest, with the caption reading: "Happy birthday to my incredible little girl. I'm so proud to be your momma".

