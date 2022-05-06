×
WATCH: AEW Stars who might join WWE next

Will Vince McMahon sign more AEW guys after Cody Rhodes?
Will Vince McMahon sign more AEW guys after Cody Rhodes?
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified May 06, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Cody Rhodes left all fans and pundits stunned after leaving AEW and appearing at WWE WrestleMania 38 this year. The former EVP of All Elite Wrestling was one of the least expected names to jump ship.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

If he can do so, there may be several other superstars at Tony Khan's promotion who can follow in Rhodes' footsteps. Watch the video to find out which five stars are most likely to join Vince McMahon's company.

These AEW Superstars may soon leave for WWE

The five names we have chosen for our list in the video above are:

  • Brian Cage
  • The Revival / FTR
  • FTW Champion Ricky Starks
  • Chris Jericho
  • MJF
Which of these names would you love in the other promotion? Do tell us in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
