WATCH: AEW Stars who might join WWE next

Cody Rhodes left all fans and pundits stunned after leaving AEW and appearing at WWE WrestleMania 38 this year. The former EVP of All Elite Wrestling was one of the least expected names to jump ship.

If he can do so, there may be several other superstars at Tony Khan's promotion who can follow in Rhodes' footsteps. Watch the video to find out which five stars are most likely to join Vince McMahon's company.

These AEW Superstars may soon leave for WWE

The five names we have chosen for our list in the video above are:

Brian Cage

The Revival / FTR

FTW Champion Ricky Starks

Chris Jericho

MJF

