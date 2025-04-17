5 AEW stars Nick Khan could push WWE to sign after recent comments

WWE President and TKO board of directors member Nick Khan made headlines on Wednesday after appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Khan revealed his admiration for AEW's talented roster, and he is open to negotiating with anyone from there with an expiring contract.

"In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. And we're happy about that. When contractually they’re available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things," Khan said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Those were interesting remarks from Nick Khan, who is not afraid to stir the pot and blow up the internet. Let's look at five current AEW stars the Khan would likely want to bring back to WWE.

#1. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Maxwell Jacob Friedman. (Photo via: allelitewrestling.com)

Arguably at one point in time, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was the biggest star in AEW. MJF had the mainstream appeal to take Tony Khan's company to the next level, but a mixture of bad booking, injuries, and outside projects derailed his rise to superstardom.

Nick Khan is a businessman at heart and would likely want what's best for business. And what's best for business in WWE? A ready-made star in MJF, who could be the top heel of the company for the next decade or so.

MJF did sign a multi-year extension in 2024, but he's also just 29 years old. He'll be ready for primetime if he decides to join his mentor, Cody Rhodes, on the other side.

#2. Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose in WWE

There's no argument that Jon Moxley is the heart and soul of AEW, for better or worse. Moxley has carried the company through the good and the bad and is probably one of Tony Khan's most trusted stars on his loaded roster.

Moxley, who was famously known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, reportedly signed a new five-year deal in 2022. It would take some time before his former company could open up negotiations with him if he wanted to return.

But why would Nick Khan and Triple H bring back an unhinged character like Moxley? Well, one of the biggest dream matches is the Triple Threat Match between all members of The Shield. It's something that needs to happen down the line before all three of them hang it up.

#3. Toni Storm

Toni Storm (Photo via: allelitewrestling.com)

Quite possibly the best character/gimmick in AEW is "Timeless" Toni Storm. She has completely reinvented herself after a failed tenure in WWE and a stale first year in AEW. She has been one of the best parts of AEW television for more than a year now.

It's clear that the women's division under Triple H is loaded with talent. However, one thing is lacking, and that is a character like "Timeless" Toni. She could open up more stories, as well as pave the way to new gimmicks for the women on the main roster and NXT.

Just like MJF, Storm is only 29 years old and has many years left on her AEW deal. She could be ripe to make a return at the right moment a few years down the line.

#4. Swerve Strickland

Another former WWE star who thrived in AEW, Swerve Strickland has turned into a main eventer under Tony Khan. Strickland also entered the mainstream media through social media and other ventures. His feud with Booker T seems personal, but it could be used down the line if he decides to go back.

Strickland is just 34 years old, so he's still relatively young if he decides to sign with WWE again. He has a good relationship with Triple H, and a potential return could lead to a Cody Rhodes-like run, especially if he becomes an even bigger star in the next few years.

#5. Bryan Danielson, fka Daniel Bryan in WWE

Bryan Danielson (Photo via: allelitewrestling.com)

Bryan Danielson's career as a full-time pro wrestler is over as he considers himself semi-retired. If WWE signs him back, it won't be as a superstar. He might be a better fit as a producer or part of the creative team. He has one of the best minds in the sport and breathes everything pro wrestling.

One of the hardest things to do for a wrestler is to know when to hang it up. He will have plenty of possible roles if he returns to WWE from being a trainer, talent evaluator, scout, creative team member, or even match producer. He's one of the greatest in-ring talents ever, and it wouldn't be surprising if Nick Khan became interested in him.

