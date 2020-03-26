5 changes down the road that would benefit AEW wrestlers

As storylines play out within AEW, change is inevitable...

These changes could happen right away or much later down the road...

Jeremy Bennett FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Everyone expects Hangman Page to turn heel, but will he?

All Elite Wrestling had their first show last May with Double Or Nothing; which means, in a creative sense, they have only been around for 10 months. That's hard to fathom considering the quality of shows and pay per views the company has given in such a short amount of time.

With all of pro wrestling, as time goes on, changes to the wrestler's character are inevitable to keep things fresh and exciting for the fans. This article will take a look at five wrestlers that could benefit from a babyface or heel turn.

This article is looking long-term and not suggesting that these changes take place immediately. When looking at the five wrestlers mentioned, these changes could take place as soon as a couple of months down the line, or they could take place a year from now.

Continue to see a wrestler who was one of the most popular in NXT as a babyface, but lost his momentum when he was called up to the main roster.

#5 Shawn Spears

The pairing of Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard has been great (photo credit: AEW)

In 2015 and 2016, there were few babyfaces that had a huge crowd following from the NXT Universe as Tye Dillinger. The reaction to his entrance (at number ten, of course) at the 2017 Royal Rumble was tremendous.

Once Shawn Spears debuted in AEW, the call to make him a heel was a great one. The program he had with Cody was astounding, albeit short. With the brutal chair shot, Spears immediately became one of the most disliked heels in the company.

Currently, Spears is sort of spinning his wheels after a feud with Joey Janela. Without a secondary championship in AEW, it may be best to turn him babyface once more and capitalize on the Perfect 10 gimmick.

This is a change that could be done right away, but not until crowds can congregate again.

1 / 5 NEXT