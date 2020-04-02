5 AEW Wrestlers who could be the first TNT Champion

Which of the eight men announced will be the first-ever AEW TNT Champion?

Two former WWE Superstars certainly have a chance of becoming TNT Champion

Karan Bedi

Sooner or later, this will happen (Pic Source: AEW)

It was rumored for a while, but AEW finally went ahead and announced a secondary championship to add to their growing collection of titles within the company. The TNT Championship is set to be that title and will be decided via an eight-man tournament. The tournament will play out on AEW Dynamite with the finals at AEW Double or Nothing.

With that said, the title presents an excellent opportunity to give another singles championship to an up and comer. The other option would be to give to an established name that people within the mainstream as both their World Champions have been former WWE Superstars.

We've got a bracket! Let's hear it, give us your predictions 🤔#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2KbEIPm2UQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 2, 2020

With all eight men now revealed, it does throw up some exciting possibilities as to who will be given a run with the AEW TNT title.

Here are five AEW Wrestlers who could be the first TNT Champion.

#5 Darby Allin

Darby Allin could go all the way (Pic Source: AEW)

While it could make for compelling television, Darby Allin could be first-ever AEW TNT Champion. When it comes to members of the AEW Roster who are considered as 'fresh talent,' he's probably more over than people realize.

Chris Jericho has often stated that he reminds him of a young Jeff Hardy, especially with his athleticism, in-ring ability, and just sheer adrenalin when he enters the ring. While Allin hasn't had necessarily much time cutting promos in the squared circle, his vignettes are something very different and unique.

Initially wanting to be a filmmaker, Allin has spent his own time crafting his videos that are used on AEW Dynamite. In doing so, he's been able to get himself over with the crowds and create that critical connection with the audience.

Will that be enough for management to make him the AEW TNT Champion? Only time will tell.

