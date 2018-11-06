5 Alarming Reasons Why WWE Needs To Get The Universal Title Off Brock Lesnar

Not getting the Universal Title off Brock Lesnar at the earliest, could adversely affect WWE

Last week, Brock Lesnar became the first man to regain the WWE Universal Championship after having lost the title. Bear in mind that this is no mean feat since no Universal Champion in the title's history had been able to regain the title once they'd lost it.

Lesnar made history at Crown Jewel this past November 2nd when he defeated Braun Strowman for the vacant WWE Universal Championship, albeit in a match that was marred by the Acting General Manager of RAW Baron Corbin attacking Strowman right before the matchup got underway, thereby helping Lesnar win the title.

Make no mistake about it, despite being blessed with a stacked roster in 2018, the WWE is currently going through a challenging phase, since one of its biggest stars - Roman Reigns, had to step away from in-ring competition due to the unfortunate return of his leukemia. While that is obviously a big reason behind Lesnar once again winning the Universal Title, the WWE would be making a monumental mistake if they don't take the title off The Beast as soon as possible.

Having Lesnar as the RAW brand's top champion is a huge error, and today we examine the facts that solidify this belief. Let's take a closer look at the alarming reasons why WWE needs to get the Universal Title off Brock Lesnar!

#5 Brock Lesnar continues being non-committal to the WWE

Brock Lesnar continues leveraging WWE and UFC against each other

Having first rose to prominence due to his time in the WWE back in the early-2000s, Brock Lesnar eventually tried his luck at professional football and then pro MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). While his football career didn't work out the way he'd hoped, Lesnar went on to achieve a tremendous amount of success in MMA -- winning and defending the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

However, The Beast's subsequent battles with diverticulitis as well as a couple of brutal losses to Cain Velasquez and Alastair Overeem, resulted in Lesnar returning to the WWE in 2012 and working as a part-time WWE Superstar ever since.

Since then, Lesnar has competed in MMA once, at UFC 200 back in 2016, while still under WWE contract. Besides, Lesnar is also rumored to be fighting for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in March of next year.

Considering how Lesnar has a lot on his plate, it's no surprise that he continues to be non-committal towards the WWE, and only appears occasionally on RAW and a select few PPV events...

