5 Amazing Things That Will Happen On RAW This Week (September 3, 2018)

Ayush Sood FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18.38K // 03 Sep 2018, 14:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

HBK is back!

This week's WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Last week WWE booked a decent show with some surprises as well. We saw Braun Strowman turn heel on Roman Reigns in the main event tag team match. Also, Trish Stratus made an appearance in a very entertaining segment with Elias. Moreover, Kevin Owens shocked the everyone by quitting WWE.

Fans would expect WWE to book another good show as they build towards three major upcoming shows (Hell in a Cell, Evolution & Super Show Down). WWE has already announced a few things for RAW. In this article, we take a look at 5 things that will happen on the show-

#5 Shawn Michaels Returns

WWE announced last week that the "Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels will be making his return. He will be there to give his take on The Undertaker vs Triple H match that will happen at WWE Super Showdown. As we all know, HBK was the special guest referee in the iconic Hell in a Cell match between HHH & Taker at Wrestlemania 28. WWE is trying to create a similar feel for this match as well.

Although it's not confirmed, but Shawn Michaels could reveal himself as the special guest referee for the match. His is being advertised for the show in Melbourne and it would make sense if he is involved in this match. The Undertaker is also rumored to show up RAW, but take this with a grain of salt.

After Triple H's promo last week, fans are ready for this "One Last Time" match. It'll be interesting to see how WWE continues the build for it.

1 / 5 NEXT