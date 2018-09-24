Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Amazing Things That Could Happen on RAW Tonight (24 September 2018)

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.49K   //    24 Sep 2018, 13:41 IST

Wha
Just two weeks left till Super Showdown

WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO tonight. With just two weeks left until Super Showdown and Evolution also on the brink, WWE will continue to build for the matches on these upcoming shows. Last week we saw The Shield get the upper hand on "Dogs of War" (Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre). Also, Ronda Rousey's first ever open challenge didn't go as planned when The Riott Squad made a failed attempt to attack the "Baddest Women on the Planet".

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In this article, we will take a look at the five things that will happen on Raw tonight-

#5 RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Another
Another title shot for The Revival

As we know, The Revival had earned an opportunity to face the B-Team for the RAW Tag Titles a few weeks ago. But Dolph & Drew attacked them before their match. As a result, Ziggler & McIntyre were B-Team's new opponents and they defeated them to become new champions. The Revival will finally get their pending chance to face the RAW Tag Team Champions this week.

It doesn't look like The Revival has any chance of winning this match considering what WWE is planning for Drew & Dolph with The Shield. This match could very easily be used as a setup for The Shield Vs Dogs of War match at Super Showdown.


Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
