5 amazing things that will happen on tonight's WWE Raw (October 15, 2018)

WWE Raw 15th October 2018

This week's WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

WWE is likely to go ahead with the build for Crown Jewel, despite the status of the show being shrouded in uncertainty.

There is a very real chance that Crown Jewel might get cancelled. If this is the case, WWE will have to put all the matches on another PPV or cancel them altogether. Survivor Series makes the most sense because it's the upcoming PPV on 18th November 2018.

The WWE World Cup doesn't look as though it is getting cancelled, though, with the WWE continuing to advertise the tournament and qualifying matches for this week's programming.

Crown Jewel is not the only event on the horizon though, as the WWE will also continue the build for the historic all-women PPV, Evolution. Some exciting matches have already been made official for the event, with the main-event match being set up on last week's Raw.

In this article, we will take a look at five amazing things that could happen on the 15th October edition of WWE Raw-

#5 The Heel Bobby Lashley

Was this the right decision?

Last week we saw Bobby Lashley defeat Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match. After the match, we saw Lashley turn heel when he attacked Kevin Owens and injured his knee. As it later turned out, Kevin Owens was legitimately injured forcing the WWE to book the angle to get him off the television.

The interesting thing is that the guy was having fun insulting Elias & Owens along with his manager Lio Rush. And now he has turned heel for some reason. I can't find a good reason as to why WWE did this. Some suggest that he's facing John Cena next so maybe that's why he did so.

Bobby Lashley wasn't doing anything good as a face, so maybe turning him heel could be a better thing. Expect him to explain his actions on RAW and we hope WWE has planned something good for him now.

