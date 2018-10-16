5 amazing things Vince McMahon owns

It's safe to say that Vince McMahon is the ultimate winner of pro wrestling. Taking the reins of the WWF from his father decades ago, the younger McMahon turned the company from one of several small promotions in North America, to the entertainment juggernaut it is today.

As you can imagine, Vince McMahon is rich - very rich. At the time of writing, Forbes lists the WWE Chairman with a worth of $3.3 billion. Now, with all that money, McMahon has allowed himself, and his family to live in luxury, despite the fact that Vince is not opposed to taking a beating in the name of entertainment.

Not too different from other billionaires he knows, McMahon has his fair share of interesting and unique items he has collected for a multitude of reasons.

Here are 5 incredible things that the Chairman of the board owns.

#5 The ring from WrestleMania 1

The first WrestleMania was a do or die project for the company. If it had been a failure, it probably would've led to the downfall of the entire company.

Obviously, that was not the case, and with WrestleMania 35 6 months away, the show makes the WWE millions each and every single year.

Reports state that McMahon kept the ring used for the first WrestleMania in 1985 for sentimental value, and it is now locked up in WWE storage.

That show in March 1985 saw Hulk Hogan and actor Mr. T team up to defeat 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff and 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, in what would be the first of several celebrity involvements at WrestleMania.

There is something comforting to know that despite how fast his company operates in 2018, McMahon will always hold a place for the past, and never forget just how far he's come, and the risks he's taken to get here.

