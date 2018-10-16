×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 amazing things Vince McMahon owns

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.68K   //    16 Oct 2018, 13:41 IST

Enter caption

It's safe to say that Vince McMahon is the ultimate winner of pro wrestling. Taking the reins of the WWF from his father decades ago, the younger McMahon turned the company from one of several small promotions in North America, to the entertainment juggernaut it is today.

As you can imagine, Vince McMahon is rich - very rich. At the time of writing, Forbes lists the WWE Chairman with a worth of $3.3 billion. Now, with all that money, McMahon has allowed himself, and his family to live in luxury, despite the fact that Vince is not opposed to taking a beating in the name of entertainment.

Not too different from other billionaires he knows, McMahon has his fair share of interesting and unique items he has collected for a multitude of reasons.

Here are 5 incredible things that the Chairman of the board owns.

#5 The ring from WrestleMania 1

Enter caption

The first WrestleMania was a do or die project for the company. If it had been a failure, it probably would've led to the downfall of the entire company.

Obviously, that was not the case, and with WrestleMania 35 6 months away, the show makes the WWE millions each and every single year.

Reports state that McMahon kept the ring used for the first WrestleMania in 1985 for sentimental value, and it is now locked up in WWE storage.

That show in March 1985 saw Hulk Hogan and actor Mr. T team up to defeat 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff and 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, in what would be the first of several celebrity involvements at WrestleMania.

There is something comforting to know that despite how fast his company operates in 2018, McMahon will always hold a place for the past, and never forget just how far he's come, and the risks he's taken to get here.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Vince McMahon
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
5 Things You Didn't Know About Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 things Vince McMahon can’t buy
RELATED STORY
3 things Vince McMahon has done in real-life and 2 he hasn't
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Vince McMahon vs. Dana White would be amazing
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers Vince McMahon will never bury the hatchet with
RELATED STORY
5 legendary things Vince McMahon has done outside WWE
RELATED STORY
5 things Vince McMahon doesn't like about Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Vince McMahon dislikes the UFC
RELATED STORY
4 Things You Didn't Know About Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon and WWE hinted Kevin Owens is the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us