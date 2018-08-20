5 amazing things which could happen on the Raw episode after SummerSlam - August 20, 2018

Ayush Sood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 8.88K // 20 Aug 2018, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What will happen on Raw after SummerSlam?

Raw will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, featuring the fallout show from the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just last night in the very same building.

We saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar to become the Universal Champion. Also, Ronda Rousey thrashed Alexa Bliss to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

With two new champions, things are definitely going to change. In this article, we take a look at 5 amazing things that might happen on tonight's show.

#5 Who Will Challenge Roman Reigns For The Universal Title?

Roman Reigns is the new Universal Champion. It took a long time for him to win it, but he has finally done it. Although things won't get any easier for him. Brock Lesnar is entitled to a rematch, but we don't know about his contract situation. So it will be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate appears on Raw or not.

In addition, after making his presence known last night at SummerSlam’s main event, Braun Strowman could very well make good on his promise to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. So Roman Reigns might lose his title in just 24 hours after winning it.

#4 Will Alexa Bliss dare to come back for a rematch?

Alexa Bliss' reign as Women's Champion came to an end after Ronda Rousey squashed her at SummerSlam. With Ronda now the champion, it will be interesting to see who will challenge her for the title.

Alexa Bliss could surely come out and invoke her rematch clause. But after their match at SummerSlam, it doesn't look like Alexa can beat Ronda.

Either the WWE simply does a rematch at Hell In A Cell, or they can have someone new come up to challenge Ronda. Natalya turning on Ronda, or Nikki Bella making her return to challenge Ronda could be some of the other possibilities.

1 / 4 NEXT