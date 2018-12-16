5 announcements Vince McMahon shouldn't make on the RAW after WWE TLC

Vince McMahon's announcement could go sideways in so many ways!

We all know that Vince McMahon will be appearing on the RAW after TLC. We all know that his appearance is a necessity, considering how ratings have tanked in recent weeks. But his appearance does not mean that everything will be hunky dory from TLC on. So much could go wrong, if the announcement doesn't sit well with the WWE Universe.

In this article, I shall mention 5 announcements that Vince McMahon should not make during RAW. Feel free to air your thoughts in the comments section. This is just my opinion so it's not like I'm guaranteed to be right at all.

I just hope that Vince McMahon's announcement ushers in a new era for WWE. This is because a reset is required with fan interest lapsing every week, for both brands.

Here are 5 announcements that Vince McMahon should not make, under any circumstances.

#5 Baron Corbin will be given another chance as RAW GM

Corbin needs to go back to being a wrestler again

Baron Corbin was entrusted with a role that he was not ready for. It was a bold step on WWE's part and Corbin tried his best to play the part of a corrupt Authority figure. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins' promo last week made Corbin the focal point for everything that was wrong with RAW.

Even if Corbin were to win at TLC, in my opinion, Vince McMahon needs to fire him the next night on RAW from his duties as General Manager. The whole shtick with the corrupt Authority figure storyline has run its course already. If anything, WWE needs someone likeable to lead their brand, going forward.

Corbin could go back to being a sports entertainer. Like he proved against Seth Rollins last week, he's much better in the ring now.

