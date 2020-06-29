5 announcements that WWE's Renee Young could make on Wednesday

Renee Young has promised a big announcement this week

There are many different announcements that Renee Young could make

There are a number of different announcements that Renee Young could make on Wednesday

Renee Young became the first person in WWE to announce that she had contracted the Covid-19 virus last week, off the back of this reveal, the former RAW commentator has revealed on Twitter recently that she is set to make a big announcement on Wednesday.

Hey y’all!! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday! 😋 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

Whilst Young has already responded to a fan to state there are three things that the announcement won't be, including her following in Becky Lynch's footsteps and announcing a pregnancy, returning to Canada and even announcing the all-clear from COVID-19, there are several big announcements that she could make.

Lol sadly none of the above. But it’s still good! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

Young will seemingly make the announcement on her Twitter account at some point on Wednesday and ahead of this, here are five announcements that the former Total Divas star could make.

#5. The return of Talking Smack?

The WWE Network has recently debuted a tiered structure with many of the usual Network features being given out for free. This means that WWE could bring back shows like Talking Smack or RAW Talk on the Network following their respective shows once again.

WWE Backstage was recently canceled, which means that Young will need a new project (Young left the commentary desk for WWE Backstage in the fall of 2019.) Young has appeared on SmackDown in recent weeks in her former role as an interviewer, but it's thought that someone of her caliber should be given much more purpose on WWE TV.

Young used to host Talking Smack before it was canceled back in 2017. The show was reportedly canceled by Vince McMahon because "it didn't serve the company's best interests."

Talking Smack usually took place after SmackDown aired, so in order for it to be put back in place, 205 Live would have to be moved or the show would have to air after the Cruiserweight brand took center stage.

