5 Aussies in WWE

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 310 // 07 Oct 2018, 00:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Super Show-Down was a great success

WWE's first pay per view event in Australia in sixteen years since 2002's Global Warning and the first live extravaganza ever, Super Show-Down is now in the books.

Headlined by an epic encounter between WWE legends, Triple H and The Undertaker, the show was an unmitigated success.

Over 70,000 fans packed out the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Australia to see their homegrown superstars, the IIconics and Buddy Murphy compete in their homeland, for the first time under the WWE banner.

Both acts were triumphant in their respective matches and Murphy won the Cruiserweight Championship ending Cedric Alexander's long reign as Champion.

However, The IIconics and Murphy are not the only acts hailing from down under in WWE history.

This slideshow counts down the five most successful Australian acts in WWE history.

#5 Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones - Had a short lived run in WWE

Former World Strongman, Nathan Jones was expected to do great things in WWE. However, that did not end up transpiring.

Atypically, WWE promoted prior to his debut, that Jones had a criminal past and was formerly one of Australia's most wanted, having been responsible for a series of armed robberies in the late 1980s.

Jones spent seven years in a maximum security prison prior to his release and WWE played up his history and promoted him as a Hannibal Lecter style psychopathic character.

The initial persona was soon scrapped and Jones instead was partnered with The Undertaker upon his debut as "The American Bad Ass's" protegee.

Originally booked to tag with Undertaker versus A-Train and Big Show at Wrestlemania XIX, Jones was withdrawn from the match amid concerns over his abilities inside the ropes.

Jones was then withdrawn from television before returning at the end of 2003 as a heel but this run was also short lived and he soon left the company early in 2004.

1 / 5 NEXT