5 Australian WWE Performers that should be given a chance at the WWE Super Show-Down

blake sexton
05 Sep 2018

*Warning: There are some spoilers from the NXT UK Tapings in this article.*

The WWE Super Showdown will take place on October 6, 2018, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Arena in Melbourne, Australia. With matches such as The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler, and Triple H vs The Undertaker announced, it is already set to be a huge show.

However, it is imperative that WWE's Australian wrestlers get an opportunity to showcase themselves in their hometowns. Many of WWE's currently signed wrestlers from Australia are talented workers that deserve the chance to wow their hometown. These 5 Australian wrestlers/teams deserve the chance to wow their hometown.

#5. Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy will be getting a Cruiserweight Title opportunity in his hometown.

Buddy Murphy vs Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship has already been announced for the WWE Super Showdown. It is nice that Buddy Murphy will be given the opportunity to shine in front of his hometown. However, it is unlikely that Buddy Murphy will win this matchup. Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak are in the middle of a rivalry so it is unlikely that Buddy Murphy will win a match that is only happening because of the fact that Buddy Murphy is from Australia.

However, these 2 can have a show-stealing match that properly showcases just how talented Buddy Murphy is. Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy had a match on 205 Live earlier this year was an amazing bout that benefited both superstars.

If Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander have a match that is just as good or possibly better than their last match, it will get 205 Live some much-deserved hype and will help make both men bigger superstars.

blake sexton
