5 awesome matches CM Punk could have with today's WWE roster

The possibilities are endless for exceptional CM Punk matches in today's WWE.

Samoa Joe and CM Punk have history from Ring of Honor .

Believe it or not, it's been over three years since CM Punk left WWE. However, his departure is yet to sink in for some fans. He was such in an integral part of programming for so many years that it isn't entirely surprising there are those who long for him to be back in WWE, despite the fact he is currently under contract to UFC.

There is no denying that Punk, along with Daniel Bryan, was directly responsible for notable names from the independent scene getting a second look by the powers that be because of how they changed the landscape of the business and what makes a “star” in this day and age. It was the success he obtained that led to the likes of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Neville being signed.

Although it is extremely unlikely that Punk will return to WWE anytime soon, let's take a second to imagine a scenario where that was possible. Regardless of what brand he went to, he would have a plethora of awesome dream matches awaiting him.

#5 Finn Balor

Finn Balor is the longest-reigning NXT champion fo all-time.

Not only did the summer of 2014 mark the official departure of CM Punk from WWE, but Finn Balor also arrived on the scene around that same time. He immediately reported to NXT and wasted no time in making an impact, winning the NXT Championship in seven month's time.

While Balor had an extended stay in NXT, his main roster debut was worth the wait in July 2016 when was drafted to Raw and quickly captured the Universal Championship. We received one dream match with him at SummerSlam when he faced off with (and beat) Seth Rollins, but an injury prevented him from mixing it up with the rest of the roster.

Before coming to WWE, Balor honed his craft on the Japanese wrestling scene, so the paths of Punk and Balor never once crossed. Pitting the enigmatic icon against the self-proclaimed best in the world would be nothing short of spectacular.