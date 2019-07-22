5 Awesome things WWE can do with Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character on RAW Reunion

The Fiend can be pushed to the moon at Reunion

Bray Wyatt has perhaps been the best part of RAW ever since he made his return with the Firefly Fun House segments. Fans eagerly waited for the segments every week and after they were over, the WWE Universe was looking forward towards an in-ring appearance from the former WWE Champion.

Bray Wyatt did just that on RAW after Extreme Rules when he attacked Finn Balor and knocked him out with a Sister Abigail. On the upcoming episode of RAW tonight, we will witness a massive reunion with many WWE legends coming to the show after a long time.

Obviously, when heroes from the past come in the present scheme of things, it is sure to garner excitement from the fans. Assuming that many fans will turn up to watch the show, this could be a great place for WWE to make Wyatt’s Fiend character more horrific.

With that in mind, here are 5 awesome things WWE can do with Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character on RAW reunion…

#5 Hide and seek with The Undertaker

Mind games

Now, this might look very random and it probably is because The Undertaker is currently not scheduled to show up at SummerSlam while Bray Wyatt is most likely to face Finn Balor at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, the angle I am suggesting here is more of a one-off psychological warfare that could be picked up on at a later time. We all know how The Phenom uses darkness to make his appearances look more sudden and ominous.

Bray Wyatt has been using a similar tone ever since his debut and might take it to another level as the Fiend. As a result, he could take the lights out after Undertaker cuts a promo (it must be added that Undertaker hasn’t been advertised for RAW Reunion) and then appear in front of him and then take the lights out and disappear again as Undertaker stands inside the ring, bewildered.

This could be interpreted as the Fiend's way of showing that he (Undertaker) is not the only master of darkness at WWE anymore.

