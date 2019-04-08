3 Baby-faces that did not get the fans support at Wrestlemania

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.17K // 08 Apr 2019, 21:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Universe was confused about some of the irregular bookings

Wrestlemania is that time of the year when the world focuses on the WWE. Whether you are a hard-core wrestling fan or not, people generally tend to tune in to this live event, to watch the biggest event of the year. The build-up to Wrestling’s most extravagant show is one of a kind and there have been a lot of great matches booked this time as well. Some heated rivalries came to an end at the “big one” and some superstars got major pushes, while others faded away and left. On the other hand, this was the first Wrestlemania ever where women were main-eventing the show.

This added a “wow” factor to the whole show and there was a lot of expectations from the fans. Many baby-faces faced off against their nemesis' at this event, though this time things seemed rather different, with the WWE Universe confused about some of the irregular bookings.

With that being said, here are three baby-faces that did not get much support from the fans at Wrestlemania.

#1 AJ Styles

AJ Styles

There is no doubt that the “phenomenal one” has been the heart and soul of SmackDown Live over the past few years and has made every storyline bigger and better with his presence. He has been working day in day-in and day-out to help the “B-show” grow into a brand that gets noticed and appreciated more.

Though the fans have seen his efforts and are really happy with his commitment to his job, his rivalry with Randy Orton isn’t really the most happening one. The writers have tried their best to set the Viper as the heel in this rivalry and Styles as the baby-face, but the fans seem to be neutral in this case and the latter hasn’t really got strong backing from the audiences.

In fact, Orton was the one getting more cheers than his rival on the night, as he set Styles up for the RKO. Even when Styles won the match, there wasn’t really much of a response from the crowd.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement