5 Babyface wrestlers that All Elite Wrestling should sign by the end of 2019

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 430 // 14 Oct 2019, 14:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is off to a fantastic start and there aren't many criticisms that can be sent their way, but one of the lone drawbacks is the lack of true babyface stars on the roster. Sure, Cody is doing great and the company is also building the likes of Joey Janela, Darby Allin, and Riho, but with Hangman and Kenny Omega struggling to find their footing, AEW's depth issues might be starting to show.

With PAC, The Inner Circle, Shawn Spears, and MJF, it's clear that AEW has some fantastic heels, but without much depth on the babyface side of things, the company could struggle down the road.

Signing new wrestlers can't always be the answer, but with some established babyfaces out there, AEW could make a huge impact in the final few months of 2019. With that stated, here are five babyface wrestlers that All Elite Wrestling should sign before 2019 comes to a close.

#5 Aussie Open

Aussie Open

The UK scene has been fantastic for quite some time now, and despite many of the top stars being signed to WWE, there is one team that have remained strong on the indie scene. It's about time Aussie Open get some mainstream recognition.

The Australian duo of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis have made a quick impact in the UK scene, and with their combination of pure charisma and amazing in-ring work, they are arguably one of the best tag teams in the world.

These two would fit in perfectly with AEW's ultra-talented Tag Team Division. Seeing Aussie Open head to head against The Young Bucks, Lucha Bros, SCU and so many more on TNT would be fantastic for wrestling.

The team has recently drawn interest from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, after they made their debut at Summer Sizzler in the UK, but AEW need to take a long hard look at these two, as they could be breakout stars in an already stacked division.

1 / 3 NEXT