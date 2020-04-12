5 Backstage clashes between Vince McMahon and WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon has had his fair share of backstage clashes with WWE Superstars.

The list includes Vince's backstage encounters with the likes of Austin, The Rock, and more.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is widely regarded by many as the most important entity in the world of professional wrestling. The WWE Chairman has spent decades turning WWE into one of the biggest conglomerates in the world today. What separated Vince from others that failed is the fact that he never shied away from sacrificing himself in order to present must-see TV to the WWE Universe.

Vince began inserting himself into major storylines in the late 90s, with his feud against Stone Cold Steve Austin becoming a major factor in WWE defeating WCW in the Monday Night Wars. Vince was beaten up, embarrassed, and harassed on live TV, mostly inside the squared circle.

But there have been plenty of moments when Vince clashed with some of WWE's biggest Superstars in a backstage capacity.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at f backstage clashes between Vince McMahon and WWE Superstars.

Nore: Readers should note that the following article is in line with kayfabe, and doesn't include events that were rumored to have happened in real life.

#5 Roman Reigns

Reigns and McMahon

The Road to WrestleMania 34 saw Roman Reigns feuding with Brock Lesnar for the latter's Universal title. The storyline presented Lesnar as a disinterested guy who didn't care about the fans who had paid good money to see him live on RAW.

A bunch of segments featured Roman Reigns taking shots at Lesnar's schedule and the fact that the only person he cared about was himself. Reigns ranted about Lesnar in a segment with Kurt Angle on an episode of RAW and stated that although he had been disrespected by Lesnar, he won't let Vince McMahon disrespect him.

Vince retaliates after Reigns confronts him backstage:

Advertisement

Reigns approached Vince backstage and almost kicked off a fight with Vince. Shane McMahon tried to cool things down and Vince requested Reigns to talk about his issues somewhere private. McMahon later suspended Reigns for his actions.

1 / 5 NEXT