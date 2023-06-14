5 baseless WWE rumors that went viral and left fans scratching their heads

The line between kayfabe and reality has become very thin in WWE, yet a guarded air of secrecy still hangs over it. Even though it is becoming increasingly harder to conceal anything in this day and age due to the prevalence of the internet and other forms of social media, baseless rumors and conspiracy theories continue to circulate.

There is an infinite amount of information available online, but only a small portion of it is accurate, the rest are just some baseless rumors.

In this article, we will look at five such rumors that left WWE fans scratching their heads.

#5 NWO was sent by WWE to destroy WCW

WWE @WWE The industry is changed for life when nWo makes being the bad guys cool. And then, the iconic rivalry that started it all is broken down, @HulkHogan vs. Andre The Giant. This back-to-back season premiere is going to be huge & it all starts this Sunday at 8/7c, only on @AETV The industry is changed for life when nWo makes being the bad guys cool. And then, the iconic rivalry that started it all is broken down, @HulkHogan vs. Andre The Giant. This back-to-back season premiere is going to be huge & it all starts this Sunday at 8/7c, only on @AETV. https://t.co/Y1YB0O3aWM

This ludicrous conspiracy theory claims that Vince McMahon sent Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to WCW to ruin them from within. The speculation arose because Nash and Hall were still bound by the terms of their WWE contract.

The two were pillars of the Stamford-based company at the time, but it was soon revealed that they left the promotion after WCW offered them higher salaries.

It was thought that Nash and Hall made their way onto the WCW creative team, and once there, they purposely submitted stupid ideas to the team to hurt the company's finances and lower the ratings.

Given the early popularity of the NWO and WCW's 84-week ratings reign over WWE, it is exceedingly doubtful that Vince was engaged in any way with this notion, as it is merely a whimsical concept.

#4 The Undertaker converting to Islam

hassan @hassanqgha madeforpakistan.com/undertaker-emb… 'The Dead Man Gets a New Life in Islam' undertaker converts to Islam #wwe 'The Dead Man Gets a New Life in Islam' undertaker converts to Islam #wwe madeforpakistan.com/undertaker-emb…

The rumor was initially spread in 2011 when an image of The Undertaker shaking hands with an elderly Muslim passenger on a plane went viral on the internet.

Then, in 2014, a lot of people believed that The Undertaker had converted to Islam and changed his name to Mohammad Ismail. This was because The Undertaker had changed his appearance at the time. There was no truth to the rumor, and Undertaker had not converted to Islam.

#3 Stephanie McMahon and Randy Savage's affair

Randy Savage holds a special place in the fan's hearts as one of the most renowned wrestlers in the history of the WWE. The rumors of his relationship with Stephanie McMahon were one of the most popular and unsettling allegations back in the day.

According to a rumor, Savage was purposefully excluded from the Hall of Fame due to Vince's strong personal hatred for him. Everything was based on the rumor that Mr. McMahon was so angry with Savage that he vowed never to do business with him again after he allegedly had an affair with Stephanie when she was a teenager.

This idea was severely undermined by Savage's 2015 entry into the WWE Hall of Fame, and it's much more likely that Vince harbored animosity towards Savage because he left the company for WCW.

Although it is reasonable to assume that it is somewhat true, given the hostilities between Vince McMahon and Randy Savage, no one has ever officially confirmed the rumor.

#2 Kane and The Undertaker are real-life brothers

Every fan during the early days of WWE was duped into believing a lot of things that weren't true. There was a rumor going around that Undertaker and Kane were real-life brothers.

Undertaker's real name is Mark William Calaway, while Kane's real name is Glenn Jacobs. Many fans were led to believe that the "Brothers of Destruction" were related in real life because they had a co-starring role with Paul Bearer and shared several physical characteristics that were practically identical to one another.

#1 The Ultimate Warrior died in the 90s and was replaced by a different wrestler

WWE @WWE #UrbanLegends: wwe.me/lvuu3 Were there actually TWO Ultimate Warriors? Get the truth behind this and 7 other @WWE Were there actually TWO Ultimate Warriors? Get the truth behind this and 7 other @WWE #UrbanLegends: wwe.me/lvuu3

Ultimate Warrior was the subject of one of the craziest urban legends in the sport's history at the beginning of the 1990s.

The Ultimate Warrior abruptly vanished from television in the middle of 1991, leading to suspicions that he had died and been replaced by someone else who is now using his gimmick.

The rumors began when Warrior made his long-awaited return to WWE wearing a new outfit, having shorter hair, and having a much more chiseled body.

While it would have been a huge mistake to have someone else play his character on WWE TV, it's not out of the question. As WWE revealed on their website, The Ultimate Warrior has always been played by one person and one person only, putting an end to the "Two Ultimate Warriors" idea.

