5 Best and 5 Worst Roman Reigns feuds

Reigns and Undertaker on Raw

Ever since The Shield broke up, all three former members have broken out to become huge singles stars. All of them have gone on to become Grand Slam Champions in WWE by winning every possible title in the company. To simply show how important Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been for WWE let me present you with a simple statistic:

There have been 59 WWE pay-per- view events since The Shield broke up after Payback 2014. Out of the said 59, at least one member of the Shield has been in the main event of 39 events. Out of the remaining 20, there have been four Royal Rumbles. There had also been six Smackdown exclusive PPVs in 2017-18 which no members of The Shield on the roster. A grand total of 10 PPVs have not seen a member of the Shield in the main event since June 2014. That is surreal.

But out of the 39 PPVs main-evented by Shield members, Roman Reigns had been in 20. Most among the Shield and anybody on the roster. The over-pushing of Roman Reigns has resulted in several feuds for 'The Big Dog' (Enter Michael Cole voice here) atop the card as well as on the mid-card. He is set to face Lesnar in the main event of Summerslam on Sunday as well. Let us take a look at five of his best and five of his worst feuds in the four years he has had as a solo performer.

Honorable Mentions:

Worst vs Rusev - Rusev was chosen as Roman Reigns' mid-card opponent once Reigns was relegated to the position in mid-2016. The two feuded for the US Title and had 3 PPV matches. Their first match at Summerslam didn't start due to a brawl. The next two were won by Roman convincingly. Roman would carry the US Title and challenge for the Universal Title at the same time, thus turning the US Title into an afterthought. The feud did nothing but bury both Rusev and the US Title.

Best vs John Cena - John Cena returned to Raw after Summerslam 2017 and immediately involved himself in a feud with Roman Reigns. The duo provided one of the best promo segments of 2017 as both shot from the hip with little regard to Kayfabe. The promos were enough to generate enough fan interest for their match at No Mercy. The match was really good although it had an over-booked finish.

Worst vs Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho - Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns had 2 matches for the Universal title in late 2016 and early 2017. The problem was that Reigns held US Champion at the time and that title was completely forgotten about. The matches did nothing for KO as he was made to look stupid and weak in front of Roman.

Every win KO got was via blatant interference from Jericho or Braun Strowman. Roman finally lost his US title to Jericho in a very poorly booked match on Raw to end their feud. The only good thing that came off of this was the launching of Roman's feud with Braun Strowman.

Best vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose - This would have been on the main list but the feud wasn't really personal. Roman was the WWE World Champion when Seth returned from injury to challenge him. He beat Roman and became the champion only for Ambrose to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him, something Ambrose had won barely an hour ago.

The result was all three members of the Shield holding the WWE Championship in the span of a few minutes. Due to the 2016 draft, Ambrose headed to Smackdown while the other two stayed on Raw. A triple threat match was booked between the three at Battleground which was amazing. Ambrose retained to put an end to their feud.

