The All Mighty Bobby Lashley is one of the most gifted WWE Superstars, and has accomplished much inside and outside the ring.

Lashley had a lot of success before entering the world of professional wrestling, from earning multiple accolades at an amateur level, to completing a bachelor's degree, serving in the US Army, and almost making it to the Olympic team that represented the United States.

Many saw him as the next Brock Lesnar when he came into WWE, but Lashley has forged his own path and legacy.

Let's look at 5 best Bobby Lashley moments in WWE so far, starting with his debut.

#5 Bobby Lashley makes an impressive WWE debut

A decade and a half of dominance!



15 years ago today, @fightbobby made his WWE debut. pic.twitter.com/qqxnE0pisD — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020

Lashley made his debut on SmackDown in 2005, amidst much intrigue from WWE fans.

WWE then promoted him heavily, introducing him as a three-time National Amateur Wrestling Champion, four-time All-American, two-time Armed Forces Champion, and 2002 Silver Medalist at the Military World Championship. Wow!

Lashley faced Simon Dean in his debut match, making easy work of the Simon System enthusiast, and went on an undefeated streak defeating Smackdown Superstars such as Nunzio, Big Vito, and William Regal.

#4 His reign as ECW World Champion

Bobby Lashley as ECW World Champion

In late 2006, Lashley switched over to the revived ECW led by Paul Heyman. He made a surprise appearance and signed a contract to appear at the December to Dismember pay-per-view at the Elimination Chamber.

The idea behind the scenes was to make him the face of ECW. Lashley captured the ECW World Championship in the Elimination Chamber match, eliminating other big men including Test and The Big Show.

Bobby Lashley was the first ever African-American ECW Champion. pic.twitter.com/gazdCPTbkS — Wrestling Facts (@WrestlingsFacts) August 21, 2018

December to Dismember sadly went down in history as one of the worst pay-per-views of all time. Thankfully, it didn't overshadow Lashley's win. His reign was strong as he continued to defeat superstars on the ECW roster and retain his Championship, continuing his incredible rise in WWE.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria