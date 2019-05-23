5 Best choices for the winner of the Casino Battle Royale at 'Double or Nothing'

AEW - Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling's debut show, Double or Nothing, is just days away. While the entire card is exciting, with the recent World Championship news emerging, the focus now mainly shifts to Jericho vs. Omega and the Casino Battle Royale. The winners of those two matches will face off at a later date to be crowned the first ever AEW Heavyweight Champion, and while we know both Jericho and Kenny deserve that spot, there are plenty of names ready to contest them.

From former WWE guys to UK standouts to Elite performers, there are plenty of obvious and surprising choices, and today we are going to take a look at the 5 most logical and exciting choices to win All Elite Wrestling's Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing.

#5 Jon Moxley

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley

A lot of big-time names have been rumoured to be at Double or Nothing, but the most likely is Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose, who has been linked to the new company since his departure from WWE. It may not be a big surprise if Moxley turns up this weekend at Double or Nothing, but it would make a big splash for a company looking to make their mark on the wrestling world, but we've got him this low on the list because he's not yet confirmed for the show.

Being a former WWE guy, it would downplay AEW's own, original guys if Moxley were to come in and win the match right away, but the thought of Moxley vs. Omega or Jericho in a main-event setting for AEW makes the mouth water. This one is very unlikely, but one day soon, Jon Moxley will be with All Elite Wrestling, and when he arrives, he'll make a big splash and get a big push, but it won't be this early.

