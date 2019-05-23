×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Best choices for the winner of the Casino Battle Royale at 'Double or Nothing' 

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
707   //    23 May 2019, 19:03 IST

AEW - Double or Nothing
AEW - Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling's debut show, Double or Nothing, is just days away. While the entire card is exciting, with the recent World Championship news emerging, the focus now mainly shifts to Jericho vs. Omega and the Casino Battle Royale. The winners of those two matches will face off at a later date to be crowned the first ever AEW Heavyweight Champion, and while we know both Jericho and Kenny deserve that spot, there are plenty of names ready to contest them.

From former WWE guys to UK standouts to Elite performers, there are plenty of obvious and surprising choices, and today we are going to take a look at the 5 most logical and exciting choices to win All Elite Wrestling's Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing.

#5 Jon Moxley

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley
Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley

A lot of big-time names have been rumoured to be at Double or Nothing, but the most likely is Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose, who has been linked to the new company since his departure from WWE. It may not be a big surprise if Moxley turns up this weekend at Double or Nothing, but it would make a big splash for a company looking to make their mark on the wrestling world, but we've got him this low on the list because he's not yet confirmed for the show.

Being a former WWE guy, it would downplay AEW's own, original guys if Moxley were to come in and win the match right away, but the thought of Moxley vs. Omega or Jericho in a main-event setting for AEW makes the mouth water. This one is very unlikely, but one day soon, Jon Moxley will be with All Elite Wrestling, and when he arrives, he'll make a big splash and get a big push, but it won't be this early.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Dean Ambrose Hangman Page
Advertisement
AEW News: AEW changes the name of the battle royale at Double or Nothing and reveals new rules
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Big stipulation added to Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
5 Potential New Opponents for Adam Page at AEW's 'Double or Nothing'
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Recently released WWE star added to Casino Battle Royale
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Former UFC Champion hinting at an appearance for Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: TJP reveals whether we'll see him at AEW's Double or Nothing event
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: AEW Double or Nothing match canceled? 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: All Elite Wrestling adds an interesting stipulation to a match at Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Surprises that Could Happen; Jon Moxley, CM Punk & more show up
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Double or Nothing match in jeopardy? 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us