5 Best Donald Trump moments in WWE

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 25 Jul 2019, 13:13 IST

Just look at the smug look on Donald Trump's face.

Donald Trump.

Believe it or not, before he was The President of The United States, he was engaged in a Battle of The Billionaires against Vince McMahon on live television. Not only did this result in Trump eventually buying out McMahon for control of Monday Night Raw, but also an epic match at WrestleMania 23.

While a lot of fans will probably view this storyline negatively, especially with the hokiness that sometimes emanated from Trump, one has to admit it was a very ballsy move on WWE's part. It would also eventually get The Billionaire enshrined in the company's Hall of Fame, which is a huge honor.

With that being said and Trump's time in the rearview mirror for quite a while now, here are the top five Donald Trump moments in WWE.

#5 Battle of The Billionaires contract signing

Remember when WWE did The Battle of The Billionaires contract signing?

While the contract signing for The Battle of The Billionaires didn't go as smoothly as the company probably hoped, it still had quite a few memorable moments. With that being said, it would be unfair to have parts of that segment littered throughout this list, which is why it will have its own place here.

And from having Stone Cold Steve Austin cut a pretty epic promo on Trump, to the future president shoving Vince McMahon, this segment deserves a spot in the history books. Sure, the brilliance of the segment was overshadowed at times by Trump's weak promo skills but it still offered fans some of the best moments of the entire PG Era.

Keep in mind that this wasn't WWE's best era of storytelling and was a moment in time that the company largely catered to younger audiences, thus making this overall storyline all the more special.

