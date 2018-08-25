5 Best Former Versions of Current WWE Stars

As Big Evil; Undertaker retained the essence of his grandeur but still, it didn't work. Some characters should stick to what they know

It's no secret WWE has its greatest roster in terms of wrestling today, yet they just don't know how to utilize each player to maximize their potential. In turn, this has resulted in what is thoroughly a somewhat enjoyable if average products. That's worse than being a terrible product outright.

From top to bottom, there is so much potential in the current WWE crop even down at NXT that one wonders what it is that WWE is failing to grasp. Sure there are investors and bureaucracy to tackle. Yet the writers and bookers just can't manage to string together these main even talents into a worthy product.

Vince McMahon might be a deciding factor in all this. Yet, not only the boss but individuals all the way down to the wrestlers themselves have failed to grasp their characters and project their positives, while shunning negatives.

Many wrestlers in the roster better fit certain parts of their characters/characters they have portrayed previously within the company or outside of it. These guys deserve a complete revamp to bring back what they'd lost.

Here are five individuals who could do with a makeover to the past, where they were much more over and better equipped to the main event for the WWE.

#5 The Boss Sasha Banks

Banks hasn't lived up to the legit moniker

Character evolution is a necessary part of WWE storytelling. If a wrestler weren't to change-up once in a while and progress even a bit, then the product becomes stale. Yet the evolution of a character even from a stunning face to heel turn or vice versa needs to make sense.

When a character loses the very essence of what makes them who they are, then it becomes hard to really follow. I'd argue that in her transition from NXT to WWE, joining the poorly named B.A.D. Banks already lost herself. Yet she regained her Boss stature with a well pulled of heel to face transition.

Unfortunately in the subsequent years that Boss tag has worn off. Sure she still pulls off the mannerisms while entering the ring, but she really isn't the badass she was down in NXT. Beaten down by challengers such as Charlotte and Alexa Bliss, her short title reigns define her as a bust and not a Boss.

That Boss needs to come conquering, especially with the opportunity of an imminent heel turn against Bayley.

