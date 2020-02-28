5 Best Goldberg title wins

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Goldberg is your new and two time Universal Champion

Goldberg is the new Universal Champion. The 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to win his second Universal Championship on February 27, 2020, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown 2020.

That win was Goldberg's fourth World title and his second since he returned to WWE in 2016 after a 12-year hiatus. 'Da Man' first exploded onto the wrestling scene in September 1997 when he speared & jackhammered Hugh Morrus into submission on Nitro. That was the first victory of a reported 173-match winning streak which encompassed a United States and WCW World Heavyweight title reign.

Goldberg's World title victory over Hollywood Hulk Hogan, also on Nitro on July 6, 1998, was one of the most heated and famous title wins ever.

It cemented Goldberg as one of the top players in the industry; a position he would hold until WCW closed its doors in March 2001.

Goldberg then disappeared from view until he re-emerged in Japan in 2002. His performances for All Japan Pro Wrestling and K-1 convinced WWE executives to open talks with him. He signed on the dotted line with the sports entertainment powerhouse in early 2003 and debuted for the promotion the night after WrestleMania XIX.

However, he would depart the organization just one year later, following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX. Goldberg then stepped away from wrestling completely and did not wrestle anywhere again until November 2016 when he returned to WWE to face Lesnar once more. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and is now firmly established as a WWE legend.

This slideshow ranks the five most important title victories in the career of Da Man. 23 years after his debut, Goldberg is still going strong. Maybe there will be more title wins in the Hall of Famer's future. Who's next?!

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement

#5 Universal Championship versus Kevin Owens (Fastlane - March 5, 2017)

Goldberg lifts his first Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017

Goldberg returned to WWE after a 12-year hiatus at the 2016 Survivor Series wherein he shocked the world by defeating Brock Lesnar in under two minutes. That was a rematch of their WrestleMania XX match in which Goldberg had defeated "The Beast."

Da Man next appeared in the 2017 Royal Rumble and subsequently challenged Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at the final stop before WrestleMania at Fastlane.

Owens succumbed to Goldberg's Spear and Jackhammer combination in less than 30 seconds and Da Man had won his first World title in 14 years.

The title win set up a title rematch with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, wherein Goldberg dropped the belt and lost to Lesnar for the first time.

That match marked Goldberg's last appearance in the ring for WWE until his 2019 bout with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019.

This title loss sparked Goldberg's desire for a return match for the Universal Championship which he eventually got versus The Fiend at Super ShowDown 2020.

1 / 5 NEXT