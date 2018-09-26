WWE 2018: 5 best heel wrestlers this year

Sumit Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 216 // 26 Sep 2018, 00:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens is the best heel in all of WWE if booked properly

WWE is the biggest company in professional wrestling today. The current WWE roster is the best in the world on any promotion. Mostly underused, WWE still consists of the most talented roster. However, WWE has lost most their interest in heels.

WWE has been a company which focuses on a few babyfaces and a lot of heels. These heels only work for one thing: getting the WWE's top stars over and popular with the fans. However, due to this, most of the best heels on the roster are buried or sidelined. That's why the fans love to cheer the heels and boo most of the babyfaces.

However, there are a few heels that have proved their work too good that they just work great even in this bad era. Here are five heels that have defined WWE in 2018:

#5. The Miz

Miz has been a great heel in WWE for years...but has this year been the best for his heel work

The Miz has been a great WWE heel for years. However, considering his performance as a heel in years, it hasn't been that great of his heel work this year. Anyway, he makes it to the list.

The Miz has been performing well recently. From being the Intercontinental Champion by defeating Roman Reigns to defeating Daniel Bryan in an eight-years-in-the-making match, The Miz has done it all this year. He was even in one of the best matches of this year with Seth Rollins at Backlash.

With his heel promos and heel antics being at level best, The Miz has proved to be a World Champion-caliber heel. However, that might not be far away as he might defeat Daniel Bryan at Super Show Down and win the WWE Championship from AJ Styles.

The fans won't have any problem seeing him as the WWE Champion much like the last time.

1 / 5 NEXT