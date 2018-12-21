5 Best items you can buy on WWE Shop right now (21/12/18)

WWE Shop is on hand to help with your last minute Christmas shopping

Christmas is just a matter of days away, and as men and women all around the world begin frantically raiding shops for any last minute deals, wrestling fans will be scouring WWEShop.com for any last minute Christmas bargains they might be able to find.

The website currently has a number of different sales on to make any last minute Christmas purchases as easy as possible, with some items being available at up to 50% off their original price for the next few days.

So with that in mind, let's once again take a look through all of the weird and wonderful gifts you can purchase on WWE Shop over the coming days.

#5 Mr. McMahon POP! Vinyl Figure(Chase Variant)

Vince McMahon made his return to TV this week

Pop Vinyl figures have become a cultural phenomenon in recent years, and the WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole have been more willing to play their part.

WWE Shop currently has a wide range of Pop Vinyl figures available at the moment, including some double packs but none are as cool as the big boss himself, Vince McMahon.

McMahon made his return to WWE television this week, and the buzz surrounding the Chairman's return made this week's Raw one of the most anticipated in recent memory.

The Vince McMahon Pop Vinyl figure is a nice throwback to the days of Vince McMahon as a commentator, and there are also two variations available, one in a grey suit, and one in a pink suit.

