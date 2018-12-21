×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Best items you can buy on WWE Shop right now (21/12/18) 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
563   //    21 Dec 2018, 16:44 IST

WWE Shop is on hand to help with your last minute Christmas shopping
WWE Shop is on hand to help with your last minute Christmas shopping

Christmas is just a matter of days away, and as men and women all around the world begin frantically raiding shops for any last minute deals, wrestling fans will be scouring WWEShop.com for any last minute Christmas bargains they might be able to find.

The website currently has a number of different sales on to make any last minute Christmas purchases as easy as possible, with some items being available at up to 50% off their original price for the next few days.

So with that in mind, let's once again take a look through all of the weird and wonderful gifts you can purchase on WWE Shop over the coming days.

#5 Mr. McMahon POP! Vinyl Figure(Chase Variant)

Vince McMahon made his return to TV this week
Vince McMahon made his return to TV this week

Pop Vinyl figures have become a cultural phenomenon in recent years, and the WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole have been more willing to play their part.

WWE Shop currently has a wide range of Pop Vinyl figures available at the moment, including some double packs but none are as cool as the big boss himself, Vince McMahon.

McMahon made his return to WWE television this week, and the buzz surrounding the Chairman's return made this week's Raw one of the most anticipated in recent memory.

The Vince McMahon Pop Vinyl figure is a nice throwback to the days of Vince McMahon as a commentator, and there are also two variations available, one in a grey suit, and one in a pink suit.

You can purchase the item here


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Vince McMahon Ronda Rousey WWE Shop
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
5 Best items you can buy on WWE Shop right now (14/12/18) 
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Shop items you need to get right now (30/11/18) 
RELATED STORY
5 best WWE Shop items you can get right now (23 November...
RELATED STORY
5 best WWE shop items you need to get right now (16/11/18) 
RELATED STORY
4 interesting things you can buy from WWE Shop
RELATED STORY
The 5 best WWE toys you can buy right now
RELATED STORY
Who is the best wrestler in WWE right now?
RELATED STORY
Where can you buy WWE tickets?
RELATED STORY
5 Best & 5 Worst WWE Things Of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Most protected wrestlers in WWE right now
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us