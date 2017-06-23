5 best Kenny Omega matches you must watch

These matches are the very best of Kenny Omega.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 18:39 IST

Kenny is flying high right now

You might have heard of the name Kenny Omega recently. He’s been in the headlines for a pretty good match against Kazuchika Okada that ended up being rated 6.25 stars by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. He’s kind of a pretty big deal right now.

The Cleaner has been a staple of Japanese Wrestling for a number of years now through his exploits first in DDT and then in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but he has come into the public limelight over the course of the past six months for some truly incredible matches.

Omega is one of the very best – and perhaps the best – wrestlers in the world today and it is easy to see why professional wrestling fans all over the world as so in love with him and his matches. He is just that damn good – both in the ring and on the mic.

He has what it takes to go down in history as one of the all-time greats and for those of you unfamiliar with his body of work, we are here to give you some must-see matches involving the leader of Bullet Club.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 best Kenny Omega matches that you must watch:

#5 Kenny Omega vs Tomohiro Ishii, Dontaku 2017 – 4.75 stars

Kenny Omega has made his name as a fast paced wrestler who loves to take risks and put on a show for the audience. Tomohiro Ishii, on the other hand, is one of the hardest hitters in the whole world, let alone New Japan Pro Wrestling.

So, when Omega vs Ishii was booked for Dontaku earlier this year, fans were curious about what to expect and whether the match would live up to expectations.

There was little need to worry, though, as the two absolutely tore the house down with Kenny showing off a different side to his wrestling style. He matches Ishii for power while still employing his trademark style and this match quickly became one of the very best this year.