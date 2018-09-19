5 of Kevin Owens' best WWE moments

Kevin Owens has had many memorable moments in WWE

Kevin Owens is one of the biggest names on WWE and has been ever since he first appeared on the main roster back in 2015.

Since that time, Owens has been involved in countless memorable moments for the company despite his, at times, indifferent booking.

Owens has reigned as Universal Champion, twice as Intercontinental Champion, twice as United States Champion and was also a dominant NXT Champion.

That resume speaks to the fact that Owens has and is a major player in the organization.

At present, Owens appears to be a big part of WWE programming going forward following his dramatic "quitting" of the company several weeks ago and his re-emergence with a licence to behave how he pleases on Raw.

The storyline possibilities for this are endless and one hopes WWE capitalizes on Owens' immense talents and makes the most of this story.

Owens can pull it off. He has been involved in more entertaining moments in recent memory than almost anyone else.

This slideshow counts down five of his best.

#5 The Festival of Friendship

Kevin Owens betrays his "best friend" Chris Jericho

One of the best segments in Raw history took place on February 13, 2017 when United States Champion, Chris Jericho presented his good friend, Universal Champion, Kevin Owens with his love letter to their friendship, the "festival of friendship."

Jericho bestowed his pal with gifts, most memorably a portrait paying tribute to Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam" with Adam displaced with Jericho and God displaced with Owens.

Owens' incredulity at the painting, in which he stated that he was a father and could not put the portrait up in his home as Jericho was not wearing any pants, was a hugely satisfying moment of mirth.

Owens' gift to Jericho was a tribute to Y2J's "List of Jericho", the "List of KO." The KO list had just one name it on, however, Chris Jericho.

Just as the realisation sank in for Jericho, Owens brutally assaulted him, powerbombed him on the ring apron and hurled him face first into the Jeritron television set.

Owens displayed his comedic talents and ability to get serious in the blink of an eye.

A moment that will live with wrestling fans for the entire duration of their fandom.

