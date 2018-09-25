5 Best Matches at Hell in a Cell 2018

AJ Styles & Samoa Joe delivered once again.

Hell in a Cell was a great pay-per view. It included matches for all championships on the main roster except for the Intercontinental, United States, & Cruiserweight Championships. Every match on this show ranged from good to great. As a result of this, Hell in a Cell was WWE's best pay per view of the year.

#5: SD Tag Team Titles: New Day vs Rusev Day

Rusev Day looked to continue their Cinderella story on the Hell in a Cell kickoff show.

This was arguably the best kickoff show match of the year. All 4 men did their very best to steal the show and they did. New Day looked like a great tandem when they hit unique double team moves such as a powerbomb/diving foot stomp combination.

They took advantage of tension between Rusev Day to get the win. Rusev looked as great as he did and when he made his comeback the crowd was behind him. Aiden English was the star of this match as he hit all of his best shots and he really made it seem like Rusev Day could really get the win. It ultimately wasn't meant to happen but it helped begin the compelling Rusev vs Aiden English storyline.

