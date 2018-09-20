5 best matches of Charlotte Flair

Charlotte has been one of the most dominant Female wrestlers in WWE at the moment

Charlotte Flair has been one of the most dominant stars in recent WWE history. The daughter of 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair, Charlotte is an eight-time Women's Champion, capturing the NXT Women's Championship once, the Divas Championship once, the RAW Women's Championship four times, and the SmackDown Live Women's Championship twice.

Whilst many originally thought that her success in the company was due to her last name, the Queen has proven herself to be one of the most athletically gifted superstars, out-shining her Hall of Fame father with her figure eight Moonsault.

With 5 years under her belt and hundreds, if not thousands of matches, it's difficult to determine which of her matches are absolute can't miss performances. But here are the 5 best matches of the Queen, Charlotte Flair.

#5 Charlotte Flair Vs Bayley (RAW, February 13, 2017)

Ever since joining the company, Bayley has proven herself to be one of the most loveable superstars in recent history.

With her easily approachable, huggable demeanor, she has become an idol for WWE Universe members, both young and old.

In short, she is the opposite of what Flair was in 2017.

Refusing to believe Bayley could beat her for the title, Flair defended it on the February 13, edition of RAW.

With her friend Dana Brook neutralized by Sasha Banks, Flair was left alone, and with a Bayley-To-Belly suplex, showed how dangerous it is to underestimate the huggable one.

Bayley would hold the title for several months, through WrestleMania, whilst Flair would finally come to respect her fellow former NXT Women's Champion.

