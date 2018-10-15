5 best mic workers in WWE

×
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Night night, AJ!
WWE is a company that's always been heavy on the ability for a wrestler to deliver a good speech, whether to the audience or to an opponent. The freestyle and authentic character expressions of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras have unfortunately given way to a heavily scripted environment where only a select few personalities can be said to be true masters of the art. We'll take a look at the best five of them right now.

These individuals can get away with a lot when they talk to an audience. They have an almost unique ability to take a script that is usually very poorly written and light it on fire. Granted, two of these people are NXT stars, where things are freer, but leaving those two people off this list would be criminal.

#5 Paul Heyman

A few years ago, Paul Heyman would have ranked first on this list, but his content has gotten repetitive of late (usually it's a variation of superlatives about Brock Lesnar being the Beast and the Conqueror). He's also not around long enough to make as much of an impact as he can. He appears and then disappears, much like his controversial client.

Nevertheless, while Paul Heyman's content is repetitive, his delivery is arguably the best in the company. His voice carries with it the authentic belief in his own client's abilities and an aura that protects Lesnar's own, carrying it to the audience and making it believable even after years of repetitive matches on the Beast's part. His promos are a narrative, taking the audience along with the story.

Paul Heyman is an essential part of Brock Lesnar's act and it's little wonder why WWE didn't go through with their breakup angle in July. The Beast would be lost without him.

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
Contact Us Advertise with Us