5 Awesome moves Brock Lesnar doesn't use anymore

We head down memory lane to watch some of the most impressive moves in Brock Lesnar's arsenal.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2017, 20:25 IST

We look back at some of the moves Brock Lesnar used as a part of his move-set

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever set foot in the WWE ring. Right from the time of his WWE debut, when he destroyed Spike Dudley, Al Snow and Maven, Brock has been on top of the WWE card.

Over the years, through his two stints, Brock has been booked like a monster. However, over the last couple of years, Lesnar has received criticism from fans for toning down his move-set and having one-dimensional matches. Even Dean Ambrose called Lesnar lazy on an episode of the Stone Cold Podcast.

I decided to walk back through memory lane and look at some old Brock Lesnar matches from his first WWE run to check out some of the moves that ‘The Beast’ doesn’t pull out anymore. One thing is for sure, Brock’s move-set used to be more diverse and devastating back in the day.

Here are 5 moves that Brock Lesnar doesn’t use anymore.

5: Backbreaker

On first thought, you may be asking why something as simple and common as a backbreaker made its way onto this list. However, if you’ve seen Brock’s backbreaker during his first WWE run, you know why it’s in this list.

Brock’s backbreaker was a thing of beauty – from the way he lifted the Superstar in the air to the velocity with which he drove said Superstar’s back down into his knee. Check out this video to see Brock’s version of the Backbreaker.